ST. LOUIS – Just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night, a triple shooting occurred in the city’s northside in the Baden neighborhood.

Police officers were called to the 1400 block of Switzer where 3 victims were shot.

Police tell Fox 2 that 2 victims were shot to death and one person was conscious and breathing.

That victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene and have taken over the investigation.