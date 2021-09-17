Triple shooting leaves two women dead, one injured in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A triple shooting in north St. Louis left two women dead and a third injured early this morning.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Kossuth Avenue around 1:35 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, three women were found inside a residence with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They were in their 30s. The third victim was transported to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing by homicide detectives.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).