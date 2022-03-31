ST. LOUIS – A triple shooting near Saint Louis University leaves two dead and another person injured.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue, located in the Central West End neighborhood.

Police are looking for three suspects, each of them dressed in black. Residents in the area, including SLU students, have been asked to avoid areas east of Grand, and south of Washington.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.