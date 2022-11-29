ST. LOUIS – Experts are calling it the “tripledemic” of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

Each virus shares common symptoms, and medical facilities brace for increased hospitalizations. The most recent numbers from the St. Louis Department of Health show 715 reported cases of influenza.

Fortunately, as of 10 days ago, there were no influenza-related deaths in the city.

According to St. Louis County, the COVID-19 transmission level is high, which means there were more than 1,000 new cases in the county over the past week.

April Piedimonte has two children, a 21-month-old and a 6-year-old.

“We just had an RSV kind of scare recently, but we’re all good,” she said. “So, just gotta lay low and hopefully keep people who are sick away from each other. But try our best to stay as healthy as we can and drink a lot of fluids.”

According to Yale Medicine experts, RSV spreads much faster through contaminated surfaces.

“There’s always concern this time of year because it just goes around so quickly,” Piedimonte said. “One person in the house has it, pretty much everyone else is more than likely going to get it.”

However, she is staying positive and taking precautions.

“If we see any symptoms, we’ll just try to rest and stay at home as best we can,” Piedimonte said.