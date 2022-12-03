ST. LOUIS – A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It’s a trend many have dubbed “tripledemic” as winter draws closer.
Each virus shares similar symptoms, and rising cases could lead to crowded medical facilities in the upcoming weeks. Heading into the first weekend of December, St. Louis City and County health officials reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 and flu over the last week.
FOX 2 has compiled information on all three diseases, plus some resources to consider addressing each one in the St. Louis area.
COVID-19
Common symptoms for COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Respiratory symptoms (cough, sore throat, runny nose)
- Loss of taste and smell
- Fatigue
- Sore throat
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
St. Louis City COVID-19 data and resources
St. Louis County COVID-19 data and resources
St. Charles County COVID-19 data and resources
Missouri COVID-19 data and resources
Flu
Common symptoms for flu include:
- Fever or chills
- Respiratory symptoms (cough, sore throat, runny nose)
- Muscle aches and pains
- Headaches
- Fatigue
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
St. Louis City flu report and resources
St. Louis County flu report and resources
St. Charles County flu resources
RSV
Common symptoms for RSV, more common in children than adults, include:
- Runny noses
- Frequent sneezing
- Breathing troubles
- Coughing
- Fever
- Wheezing
- Decrease in appetite
St. Louis Children’s Hospital – RSV resources
CDC – State-by-state RSV data and resources
For COVID-19 and influenza, health leaders say vaccinations are the best defense against both diseases.