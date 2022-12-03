ST. LOUIS – A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It’s a trend many have dubbed “tripledemic” as winter draws closer.

Each virus shares similar symptoms, and rising cases could lead to crowded medical facilities in the upcoming weeks. Heading into the first weekend of December, St. Louis City and County health officials reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 and flu over the last week.

FOX 2 has compiled information on all three diseases, plus some resources to consider addressing each one in the St. Louis area.

COVID-19

Common symptoms for COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Respiratory symptoms (cough, sore throat, runny nose)

Loss of taste and smell

Fatigue

Sore throat

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

St. Louis City COVID-19 data and resources

St. Louis County COVID-19 data and resources

St. Charles County COVID-19 data and resources

Missouri COVID-19 data and resources

Flu

Common symptoms for flu include:

Fever or chills

Respiratory symptoms (cough, sore throat, runny nose)

Muscle aches and pains

Headaches

Fatigue

Vomiting

Diarrhea

St. Louis City flu report and resources

St. Louis County flu report and resources

St. Charles County flu resources

Missouri flu resources

RSV

Common symptoms for RSV, more common in children than adults, include:

Runny noses

Frequent sneezing

Breathing troubles

Coughing

Fever

Wheezing

Decrease in appetite

St. Louis Children’s Hospital – RSV resources

CDC – State-by-state RSV data and resources

For COVID-19 and influenza, health leaders say vaccinations are the best defense against both diseases.