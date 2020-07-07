Trips to the top of the St. Louis Arch postponed after new Missouri COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tram rides to the top of the Gateway Arch will have to wait because more Missouri coronavirus cases are putting reopening plans for the national monument on hold.

A representative from the Gateway Arch National Park says that they are following guidance from the White House, CDC, and state and local public health authorities. As a result, the park will delay its Phase II scheduled opening.

Access to the tram, documentary movies, and outdoor programming was set to resume Wednesday. Now they will be unavailable until further notice.

Outdoor spaces at Gateway Arch National Park will remain accessible to the public. The Arch Visitor Center, Museum at the Gateway Arch, The Arch Store, and The Arch Cafe will remain open at 25 percent capacity; but the Old Courthouse is closed.

For visitors wanting to get to the top of the 630-foot nation’s tallest monument, you’ll have to go underground into the museum.

“We followed the public health data local and statewide closely and, as of yesterday, the numbers had gone up and so we had to delay that phase two part of our reopening,” said Pam Sanfilippo, Chief Museum Services & Interpretation at Gateway Arch National Park.

A replica gives locals or road trip visitors a chance to see a realtime view until tram rides begin again.

The visitor center, museum, and Arch store and café reopened June 17 as part of their phased re-opening. Park management is reevaluating every week before they get the green light to open those tram rides to the top.

“We have a lot of touch screens and items that people are encouraged to touch and get a sense of what it looked like and felt like and things like that. And we debated when we were planning for our reopening, whether we were going to have to cover those up for safety purposes but following CDC guidelines and info they were sharing, we realized as long as we’re using strict cleaning protocols we could keep those open for everybody,” Sanfilippo said. “It’s just such an exciting part of the experience we’re able to do that.”