ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a person running away from a car during a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened at an undisclosed time near Halls Ferry and Chambers roads.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident, but did not disclose many details. Investigators say an officer conducted a traffic stop and one person starting running away from the vehicle of a traffic stop. One trooper fired a weapon, striking the person in the arm.

The victimof the shooting is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional details on what led up to the shooting are not available at this time. No names have been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

