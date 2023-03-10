Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis Police worked together Thursday for I-70 traffic enforcement. They monitored the interstate between St. Louis Lambert Airport and Downtown St. Louis. Officers conducted 22 traffic stops and issued 48 citations.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweets that they arrested one person for a felony and three others for misdemeanors. Officers issued 23 speeding tickets, 42 non-moving citations, 14 tickets for seatbelts, and 41 warnings.

It is not clear if the two law enforcement agencies will be working together soon to increase patrols on St. Louis area highways. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has increased patrols for events like New Year’s Eve and along dangerous roads.