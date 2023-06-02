ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been busy on St. Louis highways. They worked with the St. Louis Police Department Thursday on an I-70 law enforcement operation. They pulled over a total of 100 vehicles and made several arrests.

Four troopers conducted 44 traffic stops. They conducted 10 arrests, issued 87 citations, and 23 warnings.

Seven St. Louis Police officers conducted 56 traffic stops and issued 179 citations. They pulled over seven semi trucks for driving in the fast lane.

The two law enforcement agencies worked together in May to conduct a similar operation. It is not clear if they will continue to conduct the traffic stops through the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has increased patrols for events like New Year’s Eve and along dangerous roads.