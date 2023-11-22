ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Highway State Patrol will be actively engaged this weekend, providing assistance to the public and enforcing traffic laws.

MSHP is taking part in Operation C.A.R.E. this Thanksgiving. Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) is a collaborative program involving law enforcement agencies from various states working together to enhance highway safety during peak travel times, such as holidays.

The operation primarily focuses on enforcing traffic laws, particularly those related to speeding, seat belt usage, and impaired driving, with the objective of reducing accidents and preserving lives.

According to the MSHP, during the Thanksgiving holiday counting period in 2022, nine people were killed and 482 individuals sustained injuries in 1,355 traffic crashes.