ST. CHARLES — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that they will start three nights of DWI patrols tonight in St. Charles County. This is the latest effort that state troopers have announced to patrol St. Louis area highways.

“MSHP is committed to removing intoxicated drivers from the roadway,” writes Troop C on Twitter. “Do not drink and drive. Do not drive high. If you feel different you drive different! Have a safe weekend.”

Troopers have been working with area police departments to make hundreds of traffic stops on I-70, I-55, I-64, and I-44. They have made hundreds of arrests and, in some cases, are “aggressively” enforcing the speed limit.