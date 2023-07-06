ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that they will be “aggressively” enforcing the speed limit Friday along I-44 in St. Louis and Franklin Counties. The troopers plan on being very visible and will be looking for drivers breaking the law.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department conducted a similar campaign Wednesday. They handed out 166 tickets during 75 traffic stops along Delmar and Kingshighway. Many of the tickets were for speeding but other violations include expired plates, no insurance, no seatbelt, and suspended licenses.

The police department plans to conduct more of the high visibility traffic enforcement campaigns in the future at various locations. They handed out 164 tickets a week ago along South Kingshighway, Hampton and South Grand.