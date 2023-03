ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Former St Louis County Police Lt. Col., Troy Doyle, will be the next chief of police in Ferguson.

He recently retired from the St. Louis County Police Department, while still suing the department for passing him over to be the next police chief. Former Ferguson Police Chief, Frank McCall, announced his resignation about a month ago.

The department has been through more than half a dozen police chiefs in the past few years. Doyle is set to be sworn in on March 28.