TROY, Mo. – A Troy man has died following a car crash Saturday morning.

According to police, at approximately 10:30 a.m., 51-year-old Barney Harris crashed his 1992 Chevrolet Silverado at Lincoln Highway 47 at Mennemeyer Road.

Police say Harris drove off the southside of the road, overcorrected, and began skidding.

Harris then returned to the northside of the road and overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.