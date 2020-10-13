Troy medical tech charged with sexual abuse after ‘extra’ exam; more victims possible

TROY, Mo. – A 39-year-old hospital worker in Troy, Missouri is accused of setting up a phony CT scan to sexually abuse a woman. Authorities fear she may not be the only victim.

Ryan Williams of Wentzville is charged with one count of sexual abuse and one count of invasion of privacy in Lincoln County, with an additional $100,000 cash-only bond.

Troy police believe there may be more victims because of the complexity of the crime.

Williams has been a medical technician for 18 years, the past four at Mercy-Lincoln Hospital in Troy, authorities said.

According to police, the victim was directed by her primary care physician to go to the urgent care located in the hospital to get a chest x-ray on the afternoon of October 3. She went home after the exam.

Prosecutors allege Williams, who the victim believed was the x-ray technician, called her at around 7:30 p.m. to return for another exam. He said that there was something concerning they needed to check out from the first exam.

The woman returned to the hospital at around 8 p.m. She was told at the registration counter that check-in was not necessary because she was already there on the same day. She was then escorted back to radiology.

Williams took her into the CT scan room. Police say he provided her with a gown and told her to lay on the table. He then lifted up her gown, exposing her chest. Williams touched her exposed breast while placing stickers there during the scan, according to investigators.

The woman got dressed after the exam and met him in a room. He was on the telephone speaking with a person she assumed was her doctor. Williams showed her the CT scan and explained the doctor was concerned she has lymphoma. He then escorted her from the hospital.

Two days later, she contacted her doctor to ask about the CT scan. The primary care physician told her that there was no history of a CT scan. The victim was also informed that Williams had accessed her personal medical records from the hospital’s system.

The level of sophistication he used suggested a likelihood of more than one victim, Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood said.

“It’s probably a good idea to check with your direct provider and your doctor…obviously, having someone tell you to come in late at night and not check in with the front would raise a red flag,” Wood said.

Williams had also been searching hospital records of non-elderly adult women, with potential health issues involving their private parts, investigators said.

“Basically, (he) used his authority from the hospital to gain information on the individuals,” said Det. Chris Voland of the Troy Police Department.

The Troy Police Department is working with Mercy-Lincoln to identify any other possible victims. Call them if you believe you are a victim or may have more information in this case at 636-528-4725.

Mercy-Lincoln Hospital released the following statement:

“Patient safety and privacy is always of utmost concern. Immediately upon learning of the situation, we began conducting an internal investigation and took swift action. The person is no longer employed with mercy. We contacted the patient, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and law enforcement. We continue to work with police on their investigation.”