Troy Missouri gears up for round 3 of snow, icy weather coming Wednesday night

TROY, Mo. – Wednesday night begins round three of snow, ice, and bitter cold. The city of Troy says they’re ready for the long haul of winter.

There is a weather advisory Wednesday in the area calling for additional snow and possibly freezing rain. Parts of Troy Missouri are covered by winter’s blanket.

The city says plow drivers are out clearing the sleet and slush. They’re encouraging drivers for the next 24 hours to watch for wet and slick spots or standing water.

The city mayor said the trucks will keep rolling until the last snowflake falls.

“We got guys on stand-by, we have two shifts that work 12 hours shifts, two different groups, they will be out there non-stop,” Troy Mayor Ron Sconce said. “We are monitoring the situation constantly and our guys once they start they don’t stop until the roads are clean.”

Mayor Sconce said they have plenty of salt on hand and salt brine solution already on the street.

At Hechler Hardware Store, which has been in business for 125 years, winter weather products are flying off the shelves.

“You would think after all these years we have been in business that we could have anticipated this but due to the constantly fluctuating nature of weather, it catches you by surprise. It’s been a steady flow ever since it’s gotten cold, ” the owner Phil Hechler said.” When the weather gets like this, we sell usually every sled we have, all the salt we have, people come in and buy and buy all the heaters we have and it seems like at some point we run out of absolutely everything”.