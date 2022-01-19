Troy, Missouri mother goes missing, police ask for help finding her

TROY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Troy, Missouri woman.

The Troy Missouri Police Department said Alicia Drewel, 41, left Troy Tuesday morning. Police said, “she indicated she was 3 hours away from home,” and that this is completely out of character for her.

Drewel is married and has children. Police described her as 5’9″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a back tattoo and an ankle tattoo.

She was driving a 2012 Chevy Traverse with the license plate number NA0M1H.

Anyone who sees her or hears from her should contact the Troy Police Department at 636-528-4725 or her family including Ryan Drewel, Tatum Drewel, Asher Drewel, Tim Muldoon, and Jackie Muldoon.