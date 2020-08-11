Troy Missouri Toyota plant getting a $1.7 million solar array to cut emissions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Solar arrays are being installed at three Toyota plants in Alabama, Missouri, and West Virginia. The company is investing $9.3 million solar panels at the plants. They will offset the equivalent of powering nearly 800 homes per year.

The $1.7 million solar panel array at the Troy, Missouri plant should be complete by January 2021. The panels in Lincoln County should cut carbon emissions at the plant by 750 metric tons annually.

The Troy Toyota plant produces cylinder heads for every one of their vehicles built in North America. There are 900 employees who now work at the plant that started operation in 1991.

There are also solar arrays at the Toyota plants in Texas and Mississippi. The company has a goal to eliminate all carbon emissions from manufacturing by 2050.