Troy, Mo. community rallies behind child fighting blood cancer

TROY, Mo. – People in Troy, Missouri are rallying with compassion and love in support of a 5-year-old boy as he fights cancer.

Brayden Milos’ cancer treatments are debilitating and, like other sick children, he needs many blood transfusions to stay alive.

“It was one of those things you don’t think it will happen to your family,” said Melissa Milos, Brayden’s mother.

Brayden is being treated for blood cancer with a three-and-a-half-year aggressive treatment plan involving chemotherapy.

“Things do happen where we have to bring him in right away,” Melissa said.

The treatment causes Brayden’s blood counts to drop. The transfusions pump them up again and prevent delays in treatment.

“That’s really the worst thing you can do with childhood cancer because aggressive treatment is really the key to being successful with the treatment,” said Dr. Rob Hanson, a pediatric oncologist at Mercy Hospital.

If kids don’t get the platelets or blood, they could die.

Young patients need lots of transfusions; sometimes as many as five a week and hundreds in the course of one child’s treatment. While demand for blood remains high, COVID-19 is causing donors not to give, afraid to go to a hospital despite many precautions.

Journey Church in Troy, where the Milos family attends services, will hold a blood drive this Saturday.

“Sharing the gospel isn’t just about opening the Bible and reading scripture, it’s also using our hands and feet and our blood to help out,” Journey Church Associate Pastor Danny Brooks said.

September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. If you’d like to boost blood supplies and help a lot of kids in the process, Mercy Hospital is holding a week-long blood drive next week.