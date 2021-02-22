Troy, Mo. family worries they may be forced to choose between vaccine appointment or getting heat at their home

TROY, Mo. – A Troy, Missouri man says he hasn’t received the propane he ordered from AmeriGas after brutal snow and cold moved through the region last week. He says the roads are clear and wants to know why his propane hasn’t been delivered.

The Kroupas ordered propane from AmeriGas weeks ago. Now they’re still waiting and worried if it’s not here, they may miss their second round of COVID shots.

It feels like an icebox inside the Kroupas’ house in Troy and it’s been that way for more than a week because AmeriGas hasn’t delivered their propane.

“We’re on our eighth day of no propane,” Paul Kroupa said. “Temperature during the real cold spell got down to almost 40 in the house. Today we got a heat wave; we’re up to 53 or 54.”

They could get a hotel. Family members have offered them a place to stay too. But they’re staying put for fear they may miss their scheduled AmeriGas service.

“Every day we call them and everyday we’re told we’re on the next day’s schedule,” Paul said.

The Kroupas are facing another dilemma – the second round of their COVID vaccinations. But they’re worried if they go to their appointment Tuesday for their shots, they might miss their propane service if it’s not taken care of in the next 48 hours.

“They tell you it’ll be within 24 hours, so you can’t leave the house,” Debbie Kroupa said. “If we leave the house (and) they come, no propane; you get moved to the bottom of the list again.”

By reaching out to FOX 2, the family hopes AmeriGas will see the qualm they’re in. They understand the weather we dealt with recently but Paul says as close as they live to AmeriGas the propane should be delivered.

“The excuse of ‘The roads are bad,’ whatever. Well, we’re on a highway and you passed AmeriGas when you were driving out here they’re distance is less than 10 miles from their central facility by highway to our front door,” Paul said.

The Kroupas are also concerned about others in a similar situation who may not have the support system they have.

“My fear is that some old person is going to be sitting in a house by themselves and they’re just going to die all alone because they don’t have heat,’ Debbie said.

FOX 2 reached out to AmeriGas for comment but have not heard back yet.

