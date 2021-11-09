Troy Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. – The Troy Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Taneah Bowdry was last seen Nov. 9, around 6:40 a.m. leaving for school and wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. She attends 9th Grade Center in Moscow Mills. She did not come home after school, according to a press release from the Troy Police Department.

Bowdry is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 lbs, and has brown eyes. She has black hair worn in a slicked-back ponytail with an Afro puff.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact 911.

