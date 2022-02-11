Truck and equipment worth $80K stolen from St. Louis company

ST. LOUIS — A small business’ livelihood is on the line after thieves stole one of their trucks and expensive trailer equipment.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday night, the brand-new truck and trailer loaded with equipment were parked feet away from the business on the street in South St. Louis when the theft happened.

“My kids were working on their trucks, and then they see the truck sped off. And they were like, ‘Wow that’s crazy, why is he going so fast?’ And then they realized it wasn’t their dad because they had the keys,” said Tios Tree Service co-owner Dora Valenzuela.

Her sons chased after the truck but had a flat tire and lost the thieves.

“It’s like someone punched me in my gut,” said Valenzuela. “It’s devastating.”

Purchased just a month ago with savings, the truck and equipment are worth a combined $80,000.

“They won’t give us credit,” said Valenzuela. “We have to pay for it all.”

The stolen Dingo trailer is especially hard on the business since its use is crucial to picking up large, heavy tree trunks. It’s something her business partner and employees now have to do themselves.

“When we didn’t have the Dingo, he had to do everything by hand and he would be exhausted, just went home and went to bed but with the dingo, it’s easier,” said Valenzuela.

Tios Tree Service started during the pandemic just a year ago and business has been good but now, they’re losing money and time.

“We’re going to have to do less and work harder,” said Valenzuela.

They now have to take fewer jobs and work at a slower pace, relying on their other two trucks but no Dingo. Valenzuela filed a police report. She encourages anyone with information to help.

“I hope somebody sees it and just calls it in so we can recuperate,” said Valenzuela.

A $500 reward is being offered to locate them. More information on the white ford truck with yellow bed and trailer with a dingo attached include:

Truck plates: 8AES49

Trailer plates: 81L8DA