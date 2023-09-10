ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed late Saturday night in a collision at a north St. Louis County intersection.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Halls Ferry and Lucas-Hunt roads.

Officers found a Ford F-150 truck had smashed into the passenger side of a Lexus sedan. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Three people were in the Lexus at the time of the crash. One male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and other passenger were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening

Police claim the pickup truck was traveling southbound on Halls Ferry when it struck the Lexus as it attempted to turn onto Lucas-Hunt from the opposite direction.