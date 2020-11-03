Truck crashes into church on Telegraph Road

ST. LOUIS – A truck crashed into the Hope Vineyard Church just before 6:00 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Telegraph Road.
The Mehlville Fire Protection District is among those agencies responding.
There have been no reported injuries yet.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
