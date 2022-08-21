ST. PETERS, Mo. – A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Dellwood Court, just off Salt Lick Road.

Truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away

A work truck belonging to a local roofing company slammed into the garage of a home. The driver got out of the truck and fled. He was arrested a short time later after neighbors called St. Peters police to report a suspicious person.

A passenger in the truck was arrested on unrelated charges.

No one was injured in the crash.