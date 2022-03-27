COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 65-year-old Kansas City truck driver has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed an assistant fire chief while he was working an accident scene.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Kevin Lee Brunson on Friday in Clay County.

Boone County assistant fire chief Bryant Gladney died in an accident that occurred early on Dec. 22 on Interstate 70 near Columbia, as he was working at the scene of a previous accident.

A semi truck traveling at a high rate of speed struck Gladney’s vehicle, then struck an ambulance and the truck involved in the earlier crash. Gladney was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died.