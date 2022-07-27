HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A truck driver who was reported missing after heavy rainfall Tuesday morning was found dead Wednesday in Hazelwood.

The Hazelwood Police Department confirmed the death of the missing truck driver. Police have not released the identy of the victim and are working to notify next of kin.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Byassee Drive around 10 a.m. Wednesday for a check welfare call. When they arrived, they noticed a semi-truck was unoccupied and noticed some previous signs that the vehicle had been submerged in water Tuesday.

Police later searched around the area and found the victim near the 90 block of Ford Lane.

Hazelwood police say there were no obvious signs of foul play in the victim’s death and an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

First responders performed several rescues in the Hazelwood area Tuesday after heavy rainfall. Officials also rescued more than 70 people from flooding in St. Louis city limits, but report one death amid the rescue efforts.