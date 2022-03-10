Truck drivers warn of road conditions as wintry mix hits St. Louis region

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Another round of snow came down across the state of Missouri Thursday night. Truck drivers are well-trained for the snowy conditions, but even some say, they’ve had enough.

“I thought we were done with winter you know, it started nice, and it’s crazy out here now,” said truck driver Gary Blackmore.

Blackmore has been a truck driver for close to a decade, so he knows a thing or two about hauling thousands of pounds across snowy conditions.

“I got about two and half hours to go and then I park for the night. I’ve been In nasty weather up in Illinois where I broke down. It’s the other drivers on the road you have to worry about, them changing lanes and going fast,” Blackmore said. “You just know at any second you can hit an icy spot and slide off the road – you just got to be so careful.”



Blackmore said truck drivers work in all kinds of conditions. He said tonight’s snow is more dangerous because it’s a mix of snow and ice.

“The big flakes you can deal with, but the slippery stuff like this, the small stuff is terrible,” Blackmore said.



Other truck drivers even pull off the road to rest and stay safe.

“I’m pretty used to some bad conditions,” said truck driver Robert Gillie. “I have pulled off the highway numerous times because of extreme weather.”



Blackmore warned other motorists to take it slow and keep off the roads entirely if possible.

“If you don’t have to be out here don’t, driving at night in this stuff is not fun,” he said.