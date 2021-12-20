Truck flips over on icy road in Maryland Heights; driver survives

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A pickup truck flipped over after hitting black ice Monday morning on Page Ave in Maryland Heights.

Captain Robert Daus, with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District, said the driver of the vehicle extracted himself from the car, and no other people were injured. Daus said the driver is lucky to be alive.

“It was pretty obvious that it was icy road conditions just in that overpass, on that one stretch, that caused that problem this morning,” Daus said. “Those overpasses can be very dangerous, especially when they freeze quickly.”

Daus said it could happen to anyone this time of year.

“We’re in this fluctuating temperature right now where during the day something can appear wet, but at night, especially during the early morning commute, it’s an icy patch,” he said. “We want drivers to be aware of that and slow down for commutes.”

Daus said the department is trained to be ready for any type of accident.

“Some accidents are worse than others,” he said. “I’m happy to report that everybody was uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved in this one.”