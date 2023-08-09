ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A truck hauling a modular home has come to a stop on Interstate 64 near Interstate 270, prompting some traffic delays Wednesday just before rush hour.

MoDOT reports the truck is stopped in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Town & Country city limits. Two westbound lanes are closed, leading to lengthy traffic delays.

No injuries have been reported in this incident. Authorities have not yet disclosed what led up to the truck being stopped on the highway. There is a large police presence with officers aiming to move the truck and home and clear the highway.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.