ST. LOUIS – A person tried to steal the ATM at a Walgreens in west St. Louis early Thursday morning.

A truck rammed the front door of the store located at Manchester and McCausland at about 4 a.m. The suspects then tried to hook the ATM to the truck and pull it out of the store.

