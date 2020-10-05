Truck recovered in Jefferson County assault and kidnapping case; suspect still at large

BARNHART, Mo. – There were new developments, Monday, in the reported beating, sexual assault, and kidnapping of a woman in Barnhart.

A black Chevy pickup with Arizona license plates said to be involved in the incident was recovered Monday morning about 45 miles away in St. Peters, according to investigators. It was also reported stolen from St. Peters.

Residents spotted the truck on Valley View Drive where a new subdivision is under construction just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbors reported the suspect was sexually assaulting the woman inside that truck and that she was able to get away briefly, partially clothed.

The man then got out of the truck, took her to the ground, beat her, got her back into the truck, and drove off, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

A spokesman gave the following account.

Deputies tried to pull him over; he led them on a high speed chase into St. Louis; deputies pulled off the pursuit when he drove the wrong way onto an Interstate 70 exit ramp.

The sheriff posted the following update on the case Monday afternoon.

In reference to the ‘kidnapping’ that occurred yesterday, we wanted to share that we have evidence that the female is not in immediate danger. Both the male and female are known to this organization and have been arrested together in the past for Domestic Violence. The vehicle used in the pursuit has since been recovered along with other pieces of evidence. This afternoon, both subjects fled on foot and are wanted by this organization for different charges. While circumstances could always change or be updated, at this time we do not believe the female is in immediate danger. Our investigators continue to work to locate both parties. Anyone with information may contact the Sheriff’s Office detectives at 636-797-5515.