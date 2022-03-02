Truck slams into north St. Louis County Phillips 66

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A pickup truck slammed into a north St. Louis County gas station early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight at the Phillips 66 on Natural Bridge at Kienlen Avenue. The driver told FOX 2 that his brakes failed. No one was hurt, but there is a large hole in the station’s wall which forced the business to close for the night.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News