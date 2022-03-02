Truck slams into north St. Louis County Phillips 66

ST. LOUIS – A pickup truck slammed into a north St. Louis County gas station early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight at the Phillips 66 on Natural Bridge at Kienlen Avenue. The driver told FOX 2 that his brakes failed. No one was hurt, but there is a large hole in the station’s wall which forced the business to close for the night.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.