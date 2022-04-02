INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The newly restored Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum is quickly moving toward fully reopening after renovations and the pandemic caused disruptions. Starting this coming week, it will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays. The research room also is resuming operations for the first time since the pandemic started. Monday and Tuesday hours will be added on the week of April 25. Then on May 8, in honor of Truman’s birthday, the museum will open on Sundays, too, although not until noon.

