Trump administration sending 1.8M rapid tests to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is sending 1.8 million rapid coronavirus tests to Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a Monday announcement said the tests can produce results in 15 minutes.

About 60% of the tests are slated to be used for K-12 school testing. Another 30% will go to colleges and universities.

The rapid tests come as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase across the state.

The agency says around 1 million of the tests have been shipped as of Monday, but there’s no current timetable for when the rest will be mailed.