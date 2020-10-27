Trump administration sending 1.8M rapid tests to Missouri

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is sending 1.8 million rapid coronavirus tests to Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a Monday announcement said the tests can produce results in 15 minutes.

About 60% of the tests are slated to be used for K-12 school testing. Another 30% will go to colleges and universities.

The rapid tests come as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase across the state.

The agency says around 1 million of the tests have been shipped as of Monday, but there’s no current timetable for when the rest will be mailed.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News