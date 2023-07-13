Travelers are seen at after passing through a TSA checkpoint at Denver International Airport in February 2023.(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of firearms found in carry-on luggage at Missouri Airports increased in the first half of 2023, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA said its agents found a total of 104 firearms during routine screening at all airport security checkpoints in Missouri over the past six months. The number is five more than over the same time last year.

The TSA said agents found fewer weapons at checkpoints at Kansas City International Airport while agents at St. Louis Lambert International Airport found more.

Firearms found in carry-on luggage at Missouri Airports Jan 1, 2023 – June 30, 2023 St. Louis Lambert International 2023 — 51 2022 — 44 Kansas City International 2023 — 41 2022 — 44 Springfield-Branson National 2023 — 11 2022 — 10 Columbia Regional 2023 — 1 2022 — 0 Joplin Regional 2023 — 0 2022 — 1



TSA said its agents immediately notifies airport police when an image of a firearm shows u on the X-ray screen at a security checkpoint. According to TSA, the officer will remove the firearm from the screener and contacts the traveler.

The traveler may face criminal charges or civil penalties, depending on the situation. TSA said it evaluates each incident on a case-by-case basis.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, guns are not allowed in carry-on luggage on an airplane.