TSA making security checkpoint easier for those with special screening considerations

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-Lambert International Airport has had the busiest week its had in over a year due to spring break. They are predicting even larger numbers this summer.

TSA Cares is a program that has been around for over a decade that few flyers know about. The program is designed to help anyone who may undergo extra screening at security for any of the following reasons:

medical conditions

disabilities

mobility issues

casts or crutches

medications or prescribed products

small children

disabled children

language barriers

religious reasons such as wearing a turban

You can utilize this program by signing up online at tsa.gov or calling the TSA Cares hotline. Duane Huelsmann, the Assistant Federal Security Director for Screening Operations in Missouri, advises scheduling at least 72 hours in advance of your departure.

“Normally if you put yourself in the system 72 hours in advance that’s really plenty enough time. If for some reason something arises in the 72 hour window, as long as you communicate that with us clearly when you come up we can fully assist,” said Huelsmann.

A personal service agent will assist you from the time you arrive at the airport, through security, and to your gate.

Due to the predicted increase in travelers this summer, TSA is looking to hire nearly 50 employees. They are offering part-time and full-time positions. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. As an incentive, those hired can enjoy a $1,000 sign-on bonus, benefits, and tuition assistance. You can apply at www.usajobs.gov and look for the St. Louis Transportation Officers Security position.