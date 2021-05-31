Tuesday marks the final day to get a COVID vaccine at The Dome at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is the last day for vaccines at The Dome at America’s Center.

For the past eight weeks, FEMA has partnered with various agencies to administer thousands of doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to residents in the St. Louis area.

“We are really pleased to say we have had 43,500 doses that we have administered this past eight weeks. We are right at the end,” said Barb Sturner, FEMA spokesperson.

Medical personnel will give out second dose appointments and directions to new locations because the site will close permanently on Tuesday.

“This is the final push,” Sturner said. “We want to make sure that anyone who was thinking about coming to The Dome, now is the time.”

FEMA organizers say in the last two weeks, that 12 to 15-year-olds have been eligible to receive the vaccination. That age group has been coming to The Dome to get vaccinated.

If you live in St. Louis City or County, you can still get your vaccination at The Dome at America’s Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. You won’t need an ID or insurance to get your vaccine dose.