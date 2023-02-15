ST. LOUIS – Discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for bankruptcy and plans to shutter nearly half of its stores, including two in the St. Louis area.

Tuesday Morning Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday morning, according to court documents obtained by FOX 2. The Dallas-based retailer, which currently operates around 500 stores

Court documents state that four Missouri stores and five Illinois stores are set to close. In the St. Louis area, the locations at Creve Coeur (780 N. New Ballas Road) and Olivette (9656 Olive Blvd.) are expected to close doors. Tuesday Morning Corp. has not indicated a specific closing date for any of its stores.

St. Louis-area stores in Ellisville (15921 Manchester Road) and South County (6929 S. Lindbergh Boulevard) will remain open.