ST. LOUIS – With fewer snowplow operators available to hit the roadways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are advising those in the St. Louis region who can work remotely to do so to avoid snarling traffic during Tuesday morning rush hour.

MoDOT is expecting light snowfall Monday night into tomorrow morning, with an inch of accumulation on the roadways. Some areas may see as much as two inches of accumulation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Michelle Forneris, assistant district engineer for MoDOT’s St. Louis Region, said the department has nearly a thousand fewer snowplow drivers, which is 30% below its normal staffing levels. All available crews will be working 12-hour shifts to treat and clear the roadways. Drivers will be pre-treating the roads with salt brine tonight and additional chemicals overnight.

While MoDOT is shifting additional snowplow drivers into the region from across the state, Forneris could not provide specific numbers regarding those resources.

MoDOT will be focused on clearly interstates and higher-volume roadways. Lower volume roads, including some state-letter highways, will be a lower priority.

State police are recommending people work from home if possible. Anyone that has to be on the roads Tuesday morning should leave earlier than usual and drive much slower than the posted speed limits.

With an overnight snowfall, the biggest concern for MoDOT and the MSHP will be the morning commute. As such, drivers need to give MoDOT vehicles and plows a wide berth.

State police are recommending people pack a blanket, bottled water, and snacks in their vehicles tonight as a precautionary measure, just in case they slide off the roadway and have to wait for assistance. If you do slide off the road or are involved in a collision, state troopers say you should stay in your vehicle and call 911 or *55 for help.