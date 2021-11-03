Tuesday’s municipal elections end in wins, losses, and a tie

ST. LOUIS – Municipal elections were held Tuesday, and the results have things changing for some St. Louis area residents.

Kirkwood voters rejected a one-cent sales-tax-increase for a new transportation development district. It failed 54 percent to 46 percent.

Ladue residents approved a property tax increase for police, fire, EMS, and public works. It passed with 56 percent of the vote.

Voters in Dardenne Prairie also approved a half-cent sales-tax-increase. It passed with 62 percent of the vote.

In Bella Villa, voters split on a property tax proposal. The vote was 53 to 53. The Post-Dispatch reported there’s one absentee military ballot. It will be counted on Friday and could break the tie.