Tuesday’s municipal elections end in wins, losses, and a tie

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Municipal elections were held Tuesday, and the results have things changing for some St. Louis area residents.

Kirkwood voters rejected a one-cent sales-tax-increase for a new transportation development district. It failed 54 percent to 46 percent.

Ladue residents approved a property tax increase for police, fire, EMS, and public works. It passed with 56 percent of the vote.

Voters in Dardenne Prairie also approved a half-cent sales-tax-increase. It passed with 62 percent of the vote.

In Bella Villa, voters split on a property tax proposal. The vote was 53 to 53. The Post-Dispatch reported there’s one absentee military ballot. It will be counted on Friday and could break the tie.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News