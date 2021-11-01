Tuesday’s municipal elections will decide street repairs and maintenance

ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, voters can decide on street repairs and maintenance in their municipalities.

The Post-Dispatch reported Kirkwood voters will consider a one-cent sales-tax increase. It would raise more than $5 million per year, and be administered by a new city-wide transportation development district. Money raised by the tax could also be put toward sidewalks and other transportation purposes.

Dardenne Prairie voters will consider a half-cent sales-tax increase. That would generate $600,000 per year.

Ladue residents will consider a property-tax-rate increase. That would be 30 cents per $100 of assessed value. City officials said proceeds will pay for police, fire, EMS, and public works.

