ST. LOUIS – Preventative maintenance of the Lindbergh Tunnel’s jet fans starts Monday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

There will be closures from Monday through Thursday “of either the right or left lanes in the specific tunnel cell being worked on that day.” The work will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Preparation for the closures will begin each morning at 8:30 a.m.

Monday, August 29 Northbound Cell Right Lane Closed Tuesday, August 30 Northbound Cell Left Lane Closed Wednesday, August 31 Southbound Cell Left Lane Closed Thursday, September 1 Southbound Cell Right Lane Closed Friday, September 2 *Contingency Day*

In case of inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, Friday will be used as an additional work day.