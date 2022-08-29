ST. LOUIS – Preventative maintenance of the Lindbergh Tunnel’s jet fans starts Monday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

There will be closures from Monday through Thursday “of either the right or left lanes in the specific tunnel cell being worked on that day.” The work will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Preparation for the closures will begin each morning at 8:30 a.m.

Monday, August 29Northbound CellRight Lane Closed
Tuesday, August 30Northbound CellLeft Lane Closed
Wednesday, August 31Southbound CellLeft Lane Closed
Thursday, September 1Southbound Cell Right Lane Closed
Friday, September 2*Contingency Day*

In case of inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, Friday will be used as an additional work day.