ST. LOUIS — This morning’s Turkey Trot 5k event is drawing runners and walkers from all across the St. Louis metropolitan area. This is a recurring walk and run event.

The race will begin at 8:00 in the morning, and all the money will be donated to local food banks. The organizers of the event have said that there will not be a site in the middle of St. Louis this year. However, people are welcome to attend in person at the family arena in St. Charles.

In addition to that, they are doing a virtual event. The family arena offers free parking, and there will be volunteers there to assist you in finding a parking spot. Everyone is encouraged to come and participate.

The runners are treated to a complimentary pancake brunch immediately following the race.