Thanksgiving Day Parade in St. Louis on November 28, 2019. (Courtesy: Holidays in St. Louis)

ST. LOUIS – A long-standing Thanksgiving tradition continues this Thursday as Ameren Missouri presents the 38th Thanks-For-Giving Parade in Downtown St. Louis.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. at Market and 21st streets and features more than 130 units (marching bands, floats, giant balloons, vintage cars, etc.). The route runs seven city blocks to Market and 14th. Several city blocks will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

Courtesy: Holidays in St. Louis

St. Louis native and renowned comedian Nikki Glaser will serve as grand marshal.

Eight high school bands from around the area are marching in the parade:

Alton High School

Belleville East High School

Jacksonville Drumline Institute

John Ford Highland Pipe Band

Lindenwood University

Madison, Ill. High School

Mehlville High School

Ritenour High School

Prior to the parade, runners and walkers will participate in the Turkey Trot 5K. Each participant in the chip-timed race will receive a souvenir. The event raises money and collects canned good donations for Operation Food Search.

Ameren Missouri will match up to $200,000 in donations made to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Event organizers held a virtual parade in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.