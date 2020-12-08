Turns out the strange lights in the sky are not so strange after all

ST. LOUIS – Viewers have been asking FOX 2 about a string of lights in the sky. They’re not planets or planes but Starlink satellites.

They’re part of a project created by SpaceX with the goal of bringing high speed internet across the world.

With people being home so much lately, looking up at the sky has captured their attention, and it’s exciting when we see something new and different. These satellites look like a train of pearls in the sky.

SpaceX launches 60 satellites at a time. And since they began launching them in 2019, there are approximately 1,000 satellites orbiting the Earth. The plan is for 12,000 of these satellites to eventually be in orbit. SpaceX launces these satellites about every two weeks or so.

A viewer saw this amazing site firsthand.

“So, whenever we were down there at the lake we were stargazing me and my daughter. We were looking up at the sky and started seeing them. Yeah, we’ve never seen anything like that,” said John Hill. “We thought they were satellites but I’ve never seen satellites fly in a straight row like that before so I teased her and told her that they were aliens coming down to get her.”

With some clear evenings coming up, if there’s another launch, that will be a great opportunity to see these lights in the sky.

“The most recent launch happened right around Nov. 24-25 and on the weeks following these launches is when you get to see the train, the string of pearls, that line of objects moving across the sky,” said Will Snyder, planetarium manager at the St. Louis Science Center. “But over time the satellites will move to their own respective orbits around the planet, so you won’t see that train forever, but that’s really the most spectacular sight that people are looking for.”

There’s also the peak of the year’s best meteor shower happening on the night of Dec. 13 into Dec. 14 – the annual Geminid meteor shower. The moon is in its new moon phase so the sky will be dark and you could see 100-120 meteors an hour.

The planetarium entrance to the Science Center is closed so they can monitor capacity. The St. Louis Science Center asks that you please enter through the main entrance.