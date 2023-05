ST. LOUIS – There’s another ‘Twilight Thursday’ concert Thursday night.

The shows are at the Missouri History Museum. The free concerts are every Thursday night this month from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday night’s show is called ‘Funkology 101’ including the songs of George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, the Ohio Players, and more.

Organizers said the best way to get there is to take MetroLink.