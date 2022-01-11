Two $100,000 scratchers tickets were recently sold in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two scratchers tickets worth $100,000 each were recently sold in the St. Louis area.

One of the tickets was sold at the QuikTrip on Page Avenue in Overland. The “50X the Bucks” game costs $5 to play and this ticket claimed one of the six top prizes. There are still four more chances to win $100,000 and eight $20,000 winning tickets out there.

The other $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Crown Food Mart on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis. The “Find $500” game also costs $5 to play and has four more top prizes remaining.

The chances of winning anything in these games are around one in four. This is typical for most Missouri Lottery scratcher games.

If you win a jackpot worth $600 or more then the prize must be claimed at one of the Missouri Lottery’s regional offices or by mail. The offices are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield, or St. Louis.