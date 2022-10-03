ST. LOUIS – Two 15-year-old girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened at approximately 6:46 a.m. in the 4100 block of Virginia Avenue. One girl was shot on the left side of her lower back. The other girl was grazed by a bullet on her left forearm. Both of the girls were found conscious and breathing.
It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.