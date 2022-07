ST. LOUIS – Two 16-year-olds were shot Wednesday night in separate incidents.

One was shot just before 6 p.m. on Enright Avenue at North Spring Avenue. The other was shot just before 9 p.m. on North Sarah Street at St. Louis Avenue.

Neither injury is life-threatening.

Information about any suspects has not yet been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.